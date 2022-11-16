MUNICIPAL KILLINGS | Officials live in fear
Limpopo municipal manager gets chilling message to back off and stop aiding an investigation into irregular tender payments.
About R1.8m worth of suspicious payments connected to a road project are the centre of death threats targeted at a municipal manager in Limpopo, making him the latest victim of a disturbing trend of officials being targeted in SA.
At least 54 councillors and municipal officials have been killed since 2021 local government elections, and now the South African Local Government Association (Salga) is calling for government to set a budget for provision of security.
The threatening and killing of municipal managers and financial officials have become prevalent with several incidents reported in the media this year alone.