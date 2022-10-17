Hints that former DA leader will chair KZN ActionSA
By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 17 October 2022 - 10:17
In what will probably be the worst kept secret in local politics, ActionSA is today expected to name Zwakele Mncwango as its KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, party insiders have told Sowetan.
ActionSA last week sent out a media alert inviting journalists to its announcement of its new KZN leader on Monday...
