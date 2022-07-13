×

South Africa

Joburg needs R41m to fix three Rea Vaya bus stations

Damage during service delivery protests

13 July 2022 - 08:06
Mpho Koka Journalist

The City of Johannesburg needs R41m to fix three Rea Vaya bus stations that have not been operating for four years. 

The city has a total of 48 Rea Vaya stations...

