Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented daily from Monday from 4pm to 5am “until further notice”, says Eskom.
The nightly power outages are being implemented to preserve emergency generation reserves due to the high level of breakdowns, the utility said.
Enforced electricity cuts have been the most intensive yet this year, affecting economic growth.
Experts have predicted South Africa faces another 18 months of regular power cuts until plans to add new and sufficient generating capacity to the grid are realised.
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 loadshedding every evening and indefinitely
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented daily from Monday from 4pm to 5am “until further notice”, says Eskom.
The nightly power outages are being implemented to preserve emergency generation reserves due to the high level of breakdowns, the utility said.
Enforced electricity cuts have been the most intensive yet this year, affecting economic growth.
Experts have predicted South Africa faces another 18 months of regular power cuts until plans to add new and sufficient generating capacity to the grid are realised.
TimesLIVE
No loadshedding on Sunday but fresh schedule to be uploaded for the next week
Loadshedding, protests conspire against matric exams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos