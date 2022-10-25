The start of the high court trial of alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been dealt a blow as the matter was postponed to Wednesday to allow for the defence to finalise discussions with the accused.
On Tuesday, Phakathi appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court walking on crutches for the start of his trial and the matter was postponed after Phakathi’s lawyer Adv Letau Kgobane asked for sufficient time to consult with his client. Prosecutor Salome Scheepers did not oppose Kgobane’s request.
Phakathi, 32, is facing 203 charges – including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.
Acting judge Lesego Makolomakwe remanded the matter to Wednesday and Phakathi remains in custody.
Earlier, the start of the trial was delayed for two hours due to a power outage caused by stage 3 loadshedding.
Phakathi of Daveyton, East Rand, has been in a prison hospital since his arrest in March last year. He was also shot in the leg as he allegedly fled from the police officers who had come to arrest him. The leg has since been amputated.
Phakathi allegedly terrorised women within the Ekurhuleni metro for nine years. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa. His alleged rape spree dates back to 2012, with victims aged between 12 and 20 years and their locations being the areas east of Benoni, including Daveyton, Putfontein and Crystal Park.
Phakathi has been kept at a prison hospital at Modderbee Correctional Services, which is opposite his Daveyton hometown across the N4 highway.
The Pretoria high court trial sitting in Palm Ridge has been put on the roll until Friday October 28.
Up to 300 witnesses are expected to testify.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Ekurhuleni 'serial rapist' trial postponed
Image: Antonio Muchave
