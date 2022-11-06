Eskom has suspended loadshedding from midday on Sunday.
However, in a short statement, the power utility said: “Eskom will this afternoon publish a statement about the load-shedding profile for next week.”
According to information on load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush, SA has experienced 106 days of loadshedding so far this year.
Independent data specialists The Outlier said the load-shedding in 2022 has surpassed anything South Africa has ever experienced.
TimesLIVE
No loadshedding on Sunday but fresh schedule to be uploaded for the next week
Image: 123RF / beercrafter
Give new Eskom board time, Ramaphosa urges
