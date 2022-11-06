×

South Africa

No loadshedding on Sunday but fresh schedule to be uploaded for the next week

By TimesLIVE - 06 November 2022 - 13:53
There'll be light on Sunday night but it's probably back to load-shedding as from Monday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom has suspended loadshedding from midday on Sunday. 

However, in a short statement, the power utility said: “Eskom will this afternoon publish a statement about the load-shedding profile for next week.” 

According to information on load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush, SA has experienced 106 days of loadshedding so far this year. 

Independent data specialists The Outlier said the load-shedding in 2022 has surpassed anything South Africa has ever experienced. 

TimesLIVE

