A battery-powered 'generator' is a must for your load-shedding survival kit

South Africans, tired of power outages, often share jokes on social media as a way of letting off steam about the latest round of load-shedding.

However, despite the humour, the power situation remains extremely serious, and is having a significant impact on large and small businesses alike, not to mention its effect on basic domestic requirements like cooking food and, for learners, having light to study by.

The negative impact of load-shedding is significant, damaging both business growth and job creation. Considering that Eskom data recently confirmed that September 2022 had been the nation’s worst-ever month of load-shedding, with a total of 1,503 GWh estimated to have been shed, and with 572 hours of the month’s 720 hours being directly affected, things may well get worse before they get better.

Add to this the mixed messages coming from the power utility — lowering the stage of load-shedding, only for it to be escalated again, sometimes within hours — and the fact that it could take another 18 to 24 months for capacity to come onto the network and ease our power pressure, and it is clear that citizens need to find unique ways to overcome this challenge.