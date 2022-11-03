A battery-powered 'generator' is a must for your load-shedding survival kit
EcoFlow's range of battery-powered are super quick to recharge via plug, travel-friendly solar panels or even your car
South Africans, tired of power outages, often share jokes on social media as a way of letting off steam about the latest round of load-shedding.
However, despite the humour, the power situation remains extremely serious, and is having a significant impact on large and small businesses alike, not to mention its effect on basic domestic requirements like cooking food and, for learners, having light to study by.
The negative impact of load-shedding is significant, damaging both business growth and job creation. Considering that Eskom data recently confirmed that September 2022 had been the nation’s worst-ever month of load-shedding, with a total of 1,503 GWh estimated to have been shed, and with 572 hours of the month’s 720 hours being directly affected, things may well get worse before they get better.
Add to this the mixed messages coming from the power utility — lowering the stage of load-shedding, only for it to be escalated again, sometimes within hours — and the fact that it could take another 18 to 24 months for capacity to come onto the network and ease our power pressure, and it is clear that citizens need to find unique ways to overcome this challenge.
EcoFlow's battery-powered 'generators' operate with next to no noise, no fumes and require no maintenance
The go-to method tends to be to purchase a fuel generator which, while expensive to run, will certainly help in keeping the lights on. However, there are many other downsides, apart from cost: they are incredibly noisy and also produce fumes that make them incompatible for use indoors.
However, EcoFlow has a range of battery-powered 'generators', including the Delta series and the River series, which are ideal for the current situation our country finds itself in. Unlike a traditional gas generator, these 'generators' operate with next to no noise, no fumes and require no maintenance.
Moreover, EcoFlow’s battery management system — incorporated in both series — has a proven track record in challenging environments, regulating current, voltage and temperature in real time.
Depending on your specific needs, you can choose from a range of battery-powered 'generators' that have one thing in common: they'll prevent a “dark mood” being imposed on you whenever the lights go out.
Options aplenty: which one is right for you?
The Delta series represent the latest standard of battery-powered 'generators' and are compatible with a wide range of devices, allowing you to remain powered for hours, whenever load-shedding strikes. Consider them quick-charging portable power stations that can be used indoors or out.
The base model in the series, the EcoFlow Delta, is able to power the majority — in the range of 90% — of home appliances and other essential devices. This includes your kettle for making coffee, powering a router to ensure internet connectivity, charging your phone, or even operating heavy-duty tools under 1,800W.
And all of this can technically be done simultaneously, as the EcoFlow Delta lets you power a number of devices at once — up to 11, in fact — via a combination of AC, DC or USB outlets.
For basic home use, there’s the EcoFlow River Pro, from EcoFlow's River Series, a powerhouse with compact dimensions that make it easy to move from room to room — or even take on your next camping trip. It offers nine connections and will allow you to operate TVs and routers, helping you to avoid boredom when the lights are out.
If you'd like to power more than one heavy-duty appliance such as your fridge, microwave or air conditioning at once, consider upgrading to the EcoFlow Delta Max or EcoFlow Delta Pro.
For small businesses operating from home, there's the EcoFlow River Max, which will allow you to remain productive and meet your deadlines by running up to nine devices at once. Moreover, it offers you peace of mind during a blackout because it kicks in automatically and will provide power to your operation in less than 30 milliseconds.
Super fast charging by plug, solar panels or car
Crucially, the battery-powered 'generators' in EcoFlow's Delta and River series feature unique X-Stream Fast Charge technology, which allows them to be recharged rapidly.
Take the EcoFlow Delta, for instance: it's able to go from zero to full charge in as little as two hours when plugged into a standard wall socket — this is 10 times faster than most other battery-powered 'generators' in its price range.
The EcoFlow Delta can go from zero to full charge in as little as two hours when plugged into a standard wall socket
This makes it ideal for ongoing rotational load-shedding as it means you'll be able to get its full charge restored before the next time the power cuts.
However, while plugging the EcoFlow Delta into a wall socket is the fastest way to recharge it, it's not the only way to do so. You can connect it to EcoFlow's portable solar panels which, positioned in full sun, can be used to charge it over several hours.
Alternatively, you can plug it into your car’s DC outlet to charge it overnight, or on a long drive, over a period of about 11 hours.
Other models in the EcoFlow Delta and River series can also be powered up via plug, portable solar panels or your car, with varying recharging times.
So, though it appears that load-shedding will be with us for some time to come, EcoFlow, with its range of offerings designed to meet virtually all home and work requirements, is ready to help light up your life.
