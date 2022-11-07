×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police launch manhunt after two elderly women are shot dead

07 November 2022 - 09:21
Police launched a manhunt after two elderly women were fatally shot in Eastern Cape. Stock image.
Police launched a manhunt after two elderly women were fatally shot in Eastern Cape. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the murder of two elderly women in Mqanduli on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said it is alleged police were summoned to a scene where they found the bodies of two women aged 57 and 88.

“They sustained bullet wounds. The motive for the killings is under investigation,” said Mdleleni.

Police are appealing to community members for assistance to trace and arrest the perpetrators by contacting station commander Col Bekekile Waka on 082 499 2528.

“Two cases of murder have been opened. All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may remain anonymous,” said Mdleleni.

TimesLIVE

Police hunt gunmen who killed four at Florida tavern

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed four people at a tavern in Florida in the early hours of Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Mabopane community arrest suspect implicated in cop killing

The community of Mabopane outside Pretoria have carried out a citizen arrest and nabbed one of three men implicated in a house robbery and fatal ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant