Suspend KZN cop accused of rape at police station, says IFP

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for the immediate suspension of a cop suspected of raping a 24-year-old woman at a police station.

In a statement on Friday the party said it had reliably learnt that the officer - stationed at the KwaMakhutha police station on the KZN south coast - had reported for duty.

"What makes matters worse is that we were also reliably informed that the accused is alleged to have had similar accusations before, but these matters were intentionally kept under wraps," said spokesperson Blessed Gwala.

"The IFP will not tolerate any criminal alignment of police officers with crime, especially heinous crimes like GBV."

On Wednesday the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that it had been tasked with investigating the case against the officer.