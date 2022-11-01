The South African Weather Service says wet weather is expected to persist in parts of the country.
Forecasters said this trend will continue for the rest of the week, as a cut-off low-pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country.
“This will result in scattered to widespread thundershowers from Tuesday until Saturday. Associated with this large-scale weather system is a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior, on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weather bureau said.
More rainy days ahead, say forecasters
Scattered to widespread thundershowers expected
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The South African Weather Service says wet weather is expected to persist in parts of the country.
Forecasters said this trend will continue for the rest of the week, as a cut-off low-pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country.
“This will result in scattered to widespread thundershowers from Tuesday until Saturday. Associated with this large-scale weather system is a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior, on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weather bureau said.
Warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding on Friday afternoon
The risk of flooding will gradually progress eastward during the week and will affect KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga by Friday.
This weather system is expected to exit the country in the northeast late on Saturday.
The service will continue to monitor the weather system and said updates to forecasts and severe warnings would be made regularly.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos