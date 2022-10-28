There is also a chance of isolated showers and thundershowers in central Free State, western parts of North West and the coastal parts of the Eastern Cape.
On Saturday a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers is expected.
“This would cover the eastern parts of the North West, eastern parts of Free State, the eastern part of the Eastern Cape and the western interior and most southern parts of KZN, not leaving out Gauteng and southern parts of Limpopo.”
On Sunday isolated showers and thundershowers are also expected in the eastern parts, while in Gauteng there is a 60% chance over the southern parts of the province.
TimesLIVE
Warning for disruptive rain, localised flooding on Friday afternoon
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The South African weather service has warned of disruptive rain on Friday afternoon that might lead to localised flooding in parts of the country from a storm stretching from Botswana to KwaZulu-Natal.
Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said showers and thundershowers are expected in KZN, the eastern parts of North West, eastern parts of Free State, the whole of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
There is also a chance of isolated showers and thundershowers in central Free State, western parts of North West and the coastal parts of the Eastern Cape.
On Saturday a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers is expected.
“This would cover the eastern parts of the North West, eastern parts of Free State, the eastern part of the Eastern Cape and the western interior and most southern parts of KZN, not leaving out Gauteng and southern parts of Limpopo.”
On Sunday isolated showers and thundershowers are also expected in the eastern parts, while in Gauteng there is a 60% chance over the southern parts of the province.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos