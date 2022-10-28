Sandton terror threat: Ramaphosa says US jumped the gun
Businesses loath to shut their doors
By Mpho Koka and Patience Bambalele - 28 October 2022 - 07:13
As more countries issued a terror attack warning, organisers of some of the major events taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg, at the weekend say they are going ahead with their plans.
Businesses in Africa’s richest square mile on Thursday said they were talking to authorities around security measures in and around the area following an alert that the US government had issued to its employees at the US Consulate and citizens to avoid large crowds in Sandton following information it received...
Sandton terror threat: Ramaphosa says US jumped the gun
Businesses loath to shut their doors
As more countries issued a terror attack warning, organisers of some of the major events taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg, at the weekend say they are going ahead with their plans.
Businesses in Africa’s richest square mile on Thursday said they were talking to authorities around security measures in and around the area following an alert that the US government had issued to its employees at the US Consulate and citizens to avoid large crowds in Sandton following information it received...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos