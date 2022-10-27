President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the US, saying it jumped the gun by issuing a terror alert for Sandton, Johannesburg, before speaking to local authorities.
“It’s unfortunate that the US government issued that type of warning without having had deep dive-type discussions with us,” said Ramaphosa on Thursday.
Speaking after meeting Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies were “working around the clock to verify and look closely” at the message from the US embassy.
“We were able to engage [the US] to understand precisely where this warning or information came from.
“We are doing that because warnings such as those cause panic among our people and South Africans should be best informed by the South African government,” he said.
Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert
Image: GCIS
Earlier, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor urged the global community to collaborate in the fight against terrorism.
“All countries have to unite to combat terrorism. It’s exacting a terrible toll in the Sahel region and whatever we can do together, I think we must all pull our security capacities into a united force against terrorists.
“I am glad the EU has decided [on] some support to assist us in our battle in northern Mozambique. This is a war that we must not lose,” she said.
Earlier this week, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the State Security Agency (SSA) was being strengthened and Ramaphosa would appoint an inspector-general for intelligence soon.
“Paperwork reached the presidency early this week so it will be processed as speedily as possible and an appropriate announcement [on the appointment] will be made,” he said.
“There is new leadership that has been appointed and has been working to turn around [the] SSA. The new bill is almost ready for submission to parliament and the National Security Council (NSC) meets regularly.”
Magwenya said the national security strategy adopted by the NSC will soon be published for public consultation.
