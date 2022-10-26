Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has downplayed threats of a terrorism attack scheduled for Sandton, Johannesburg this weekend.
“I have checked this with my security unit and we are a bit disturbed. This alarm has been going on but up to this point it is not backed up by any evidence,” said Gungubele.
Gungubele’s office oversees state security, which reports directly to the president after the scrapping of the intelligence ministry last August.
The US government issued a terrorist attack warning that could target large gatherings in Sandton, Johannesburg, this weekend.
The US embassy said in a statement: “The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.
“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack.
“The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30 2022.”
National police spokesperson Lt Col Rober Netshiunda referred SowetanLIVE to the presidency, saying matters relating to terrorism were handled by the highest office in the land.
No evidence of Sandton terrorism threat, says SA government
Embassy tells US citizens to avoid large gatherings
Image: GCIS
