US warns of potential terrorist attack in Sandton

Embassy tells US citizens to avoid large gatherings

26 October 2022 - 16:06
Mpho Sibanyoni Journalist
The US embassy to SA has issued a warning that there could be terrorist attack this weekend
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

The US government has issued a terrorist attack warning that could target large gatherings in Sandton, Johannesburg, this weekend.

The US embassy said in a statement: The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. 

“The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30 2022.”

National police spokesperson Lt Col Rober Netshiunda referred SowetanLIVE to the presidency, saying matters relating to terrorism were handled by the highest office in the land.

sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za

