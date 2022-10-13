DA scoops mayorship from feuding ANC councillors

He said councillors who were disgruntled about Thulare’s removal, tried to disrupt proceedings and had to be removed by the speaker. Those who were left in chambers proceeded to vote, but it seems three of the ANC councillors who remained were also Thulare’s supporters.
Thulare was suspended as a member of the party recently resigned from the position after losing a court battle to stop the ANC from axing him.
He stepped down after his case before the North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg was dismissed over a week ago, giving the ANC an opportunity to install its preferred candidate. The party had named Aaron Mokgehle as the candidate for the position.
This is not the first time the ANC has lost a mayoral seat to the DA in the Waterberg district of the province.
In 2016 Marlene van Staden was voted mayor for the Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipality and she was elected mayor for the second time last year.
The ANC’s bid to replace a rogue mayor with its preferred candidate has exploded in the ruling party’s face after three of its own councillors voted in favour of the DA.
The Lephalale local municipality in Limpopo will now be led by a DA mayor Nico Pienaar after votes were cast during a Thursday afternoon sitting.
This follows months of strife with the ANC in the province trying to get rid of Alpheus Thulare who they said had been appointed an interim mayor, while he refused to resign.
ANC Waterberg regional secretary Rufus Mogoro said the party was disappointed with the blatant disobedience of its councillors who had opted to vote with the opposition.
“The outcome is that the DA won the mayoral seat after three ANC councillors voted with the opposition. They have disregarded the party line. Disciplinary measures will be taken against them,” Mogoro said.
