South Africa

Man kills girlfriend hours after her release from jail

Relationship characterised by violence, heavy drinking – families

10 October 2022 - 07:45
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A 45-year-old man is expected to appear in court for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

The man is accused of killing 21-year-old Zinhle Mokoena, just hours after she was released on free bail by the Nebo magistrate's court on a charge of assaulting the man...

