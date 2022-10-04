On Monday, the state asked that the hearing be rolled over to Tuesday as Solomon wished to apply for bail.
Judge Nkosinathi Chili acceded to the request.
Ngubane's mother, Irene Mbanjwa, said she could never find peace until Solomon was behind bars.
“My son’s fault was to calm Solomon down when he stormed the burial proceedings as they were acquainted with each other,” she said.
She said the trip to court was a waste of money, which they could ill afford.
“When we made our way to court today we dug deep because we all have a wish to see this matter come to finality. But it seems we were wrong.”
TimesLIVE
KZN farmer who shot mourners to hear his fate
Image: 123RF/albund
Sentencing of a KwaZulu-Natal farmer who was found guilty of murder and attempted murder for shooting on his Crammond farm is expected to get underway in the Pietermaritzurg high court on Tuesday.
In June, Edward Philip Solomon, 65, was found guilty of killing Mothi Ngubane, 41, and the attempted murder of Mondli Lembede during funeral proceedings in December 2017.
The shooting was triggered by a land dispute, with Solomon unwilling to have the funeral take place at the farm.
An armed Solomon watched mourners assembling near the gravesite and then stormed the site.
KZN farmer convicted of murder, attempted murder for funeral shooting
TimesLIVE
