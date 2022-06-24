×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN farmer convicted of murder, attempted murder for funeral shooting

24 June 2022 - 10:06
Shots were fired during an altercation at a funeral on the farm. Stock photo.
Shots were fired during an altercation at a funeral on the farm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

The high court in Pietermaritzburg has found KwaZulu-Natal farmer Edward Philip Walter Solomon, 69, guilty of murder and attempted murder during an altercation in 2017 on his farm in Cramond.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Solomon lived on the farm with the deceased Mothi Ngubane and complainant Mondli Lembede.

On the day of the incident Ngubane and Lembede were part of a funeral procession at their homestead when Solomon interrupted and asked mourners to leave the area.

“When they refused to do so he fired a shot, wounding Lembede and fatally wounding Ngubane. He then fled to his house,” she said.

Solomon was convicted on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to October 3 for pre-sentencing reports.

Solomon’s bail was cancelled and he remains in custody.

TimesLIVE

Suspect ‘positively linked’ to murder of University of Limpopo professor

A suspect in custody has been 'linked to' and charged with the murder of University of Limpopo professor Saber Tayob Mohammed.
News
4 hours ago

Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela, co-accused found guilty of Wandile Bozwana's murder

The man dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi”, Vusi “Khekhe" Mathibela, and his co-accused have been convicted of the murder of North West businessman ...
News
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released