KZN farmer convicted of murder, attempted murder for funeral shooting

The high court in Pietermaritzburg has found KwaZulu-Natal farmer Edward Philip Walter Solomon, 69, guilty of murder and attempted murder during an altercation in 2017 on his farm in Cramond.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Solomon lived on the farm with the deceased Mothi Ngubane and complainant Mondli Lembede.

On the day of the incident Ngubane and Lembede were part of a funeral procession at their homestead when Solomon interrupted and asked mourners to leave the area.

“When they refused to do so he fired a shot, wounding Lembede and fatally wounding Ngubane. He then fled to his house,” she said.

Solomon was convicted on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to October 3 for pre-sentencing reports.

Solomon’s bail was cancelled and he remains in custody.

TimesLIVE