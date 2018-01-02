Longstanding tensions between farmer Edward Philip Solomon and the Lembethe family preceded the weekend’s bloody shooting‚ which saw the farmer allegedly turning his gun on a group of mourners at a funeral.

Ngubane is understood to have intervened when Solomon allegedly raised the barrel of his gun and trained the sights on Mondli Lembethe‚ who had been busy digging a grave to bury a family member.

In the fight for control of the weapon‚ Ngubane was felled by a single bullet.

The murder has exposed racial fault-lines in the agrarian community‚ drawing back the veil on allegations of historical prejudice and violence.

Solomon‚ 65‚ cut a beleaguered figure in the dock of the New Hanover Magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

Sperting an unkempt beard and an ample head of grey hair‚ a faded camouflage jacket hung on his shoulders.