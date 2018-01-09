KZN farmer accused of murder says he acted in self defence

Murder accused farmer Philip Solomon had been acting in self defence when he shot his former employee‚ Mothiwa Ngubane‚ at a funeral on his farm in Cramond in KwaZulu-Natal ten days ago.

This was alleged in the New Hanover Magistrate’s court on Tuesday when the 65-year-old applied for bail. Solomon said that he was a victim more than a perpetrator‚ and that he had acted in defence of his own life.

Longstanding tensions between Solomon and the Lembethe family culminated in the death.

In support of his bid for bail‚ Solomon submitted a statement which was read into the court record.

It detailed his personal account of the events which led up the shooting‚ including that he had been trying to protect himself.

He said that his relationship with the Lembethe family had soured over decades‚ and that they had moved their homestead to its current position without permission.