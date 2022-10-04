×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Car guard killer sentenced to 10 years in prison

The deceased died a painful and unnecessary death – magistrate

04 October 2022 - 12:39
Philani Mkhulisa's family bids him farewell after being sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing a car guard.
Philani Mkhulisa's family bids him farewell after being sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing a car guard.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The man accused of killing a car guard Xolani Meswana in the Johannesburg inner city has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Philani Mkhulisa, 30, was found guilty in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he had a huge number of his family to witness proceedings. Magistrate Hombakazi Twele also found him not fit to possess a firearm.

Hombakazi said while Mkhulisa was a young first time offender, he had committed a serious crime for which the court had to deter others from committing similar offenses.

“The deceased died a painful and unnecessary death. Surely the deceased did not expect to be beaten and tramped upon in the manner he was killed.

“There was no reason for killing him. Killing a person for mere possessions is not right. You alleged that he stole the laptops. Surely the life of a person is more important than possessions.

“There are ways in which the accused could have dealt with the victim if he felt that he was the person who had stolen items in his car,” Twele said.

On August 7 2018, Mkhulisa assaulted Meswana in the Johannesburg inner city.

Mkhulisa, who was 25 at the time of the crime, had parked his car and went to McDonald's with his girlfriend. When he returned, he found it broken into and his laptop and ID were missing. He then assaulted Meswana, accusing him of breaking into his car. He hit him with his hands and went on to tramp on him with his feet.

Meswana was certified dead on the scene.

During trial, the state relied mainly on testimony from Samuel Diseko, a car guard who was working with Meswana on the day of the killing. Diseko was a star witness detailing how Mkhulisa attacked Meswana after realising that his car had been broken to. The court found his evidence to be credible and consistent even with the injuries described in the post moterm report.

Diseko, who lived on the streets of Johannesburg, also died of natural causes on August 14.

Before walking down into the cells, Mkhulisa shook hands with all his family members who looked to be shocked by the sentence.

Homeless man's testimony sinks car guard killer

A Johannesburg court has commended a homeless man whose credible testimony resulted in a motorist being found guilty of killing a car guard.
News
4 months ago

Man accused of killing car guard in Joburg inner city awaits judgment

The case against the man accused of killing a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city has been postponed to next week for judgment.
News
4 months ago

Key witness in car guard murder to spend 23 days in jail

A key witness in the murder of a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city will now spend the next 23 days behind bars after absconding from a ...
News
2 years ago

Man accused of killing car guard pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...