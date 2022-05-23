Homeless man's testimony sinks car guard killer
Victim was assaulted after car break-in
A Johannesburg court has commended a homeless man whose credible testimony resulted in a motorist being found guilty of killing a car guard.
On Friday, magistrate Hombakazi Twele of the Johannesburg magistrate's court found Philani Mkhulisa guilty of killing Xolani Meswana four years ago...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.