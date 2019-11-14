Key witness in murder of car guard missing

Have you seen this man?

Police are looking for Samuel Diseko because he is a key witness in the murder case of a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city last year.

Car guard Xolani Meswana, was severely assaulted and died from his injuries on the street in the CBD.

In September, Diseko testified in the trial of Philani Milton Mkhulisa, who is accused of Meswana's murder. But his testimony is incomplete and the state's case against the man accused of Meswana's murder hinges on Diseko's evidence.

"Our investigating officer tried to locate him around the (Johannesburg) CBD where there are many homeless people sleeping there. But no one has given information about his whereabouts. He sleeps on the streets. He has no address and no cellphone number we can use to call him," said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.

"His evidence is crucial for the state. He is the one that saw everything that happened that night. He is the only eyewitness that we have. If anyone sees the guy, they must contact investigating officer Const Matshepo Twala on 061-247-8201."