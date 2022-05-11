×

South Africa

Man accused of killing car guard in Joburg inner city awaits judgment

Postmortem and police statement still to be submitted to court

11 May 2022 - 14:57

The case against the man accused of killing a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city has been postponed to next week for judgment.

Philani Mkhulisa appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday where he was expected to hear his fate on the charges he is facing for the killing of car guard Xolani Meswana...

