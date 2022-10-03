×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Support grows for Mdumiseni Ntuli to take over as ANC secretary-general

03 October 2022 - 12:29
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
KwaZulu-Natal's former ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
KwaZulu-Natal's former ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
Image: Abhi Indrarajan

Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal's former ANC provincial secretary, continues getting the nod to take over as secretary-general from branches across the country, despite failing to secure the nod from his own provincial bosses.

The KZN provincial executive committee has instead endorsed former Eastern Cape chair and premier Phumulo Masualle to serve as secretary-general.

But that hasn't stopped Ntuli's campaign as he continues being nominated by branches across the different provinces.

On Sunday, Ntuli was nominated by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's own branch, Chiawecca branch in Ward 11 in Chiawelo, Soweto, to serve as secretary-general in the run-up to the party's national conference in December.

On the same day in Nelson Mandela Bay's Ward 55, Ntuli's name was also raised to replace suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

According to close sources, Ntuli was also nominated by the Havana City branch in Ward 94, Fourways, on Saturday. This is the same branch that ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe hails from.

Mabe also received the nod to serve as ANC treasurer-general from both branches at the weekend.

Tshwane councillors reject ‘substandard’ forensic report

Political parties in the City of Tshwane want the findings of the Rooiwal forensic report implemented to ensure accountability for those behind ...
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa was nominated to serve a second term as president and during Sunday's branch general meeting, the ANC's Paul Mashatile was nominated as deputy president, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha as national chairperson and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general.

While his name was raised as treasurer-general, Ramaphosa's special adviser Bejani Chauke failed to secure enough votes to be the branch's nominee for treasurer-general and instead was beaten by Mabe to become the branch's preferred candidate.

Branch chair Mahlomola Nesengane said Ramaphosa was the best candidate to take the country and the ANC forward and continue on the path of renewal.

"Our party was embraced by corruption and since its inception we see people are being arrested for corruption and without checking their position, whether you are a MEC or in [the] top position within the ANC. Now we see people being trialled. We've seen a lot of investors [leaving] regardless of load-shedding now."

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...