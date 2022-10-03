Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal's former ANC provincial secretary, continues getting the nod to take over as secretary-general from branches across the country, despite failing to secure the nod from his own provincial bosses.
The KZN provincial executive committee has instead endorsed former Eastern Cape chair and premier Phumulo Masualle to serve as secretary-general.
But that hasn't stopped Ntuli's campaign as he continues being nominated by branches across the different provinces.
On Sunday, Ntuli was nominated by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's own branch, Chiawecca branch in Ward 11 in Chiawelo, Soweto, to serve as secretary-general in the run-up to the party's national conference in December.
On the same day in Nelson Mandela Bay's Ward 55, Ntuli's name was also raised to replace suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.
According to close sources, Ntuli was also nominated by the Havana City branch in Ward 94, Fourways, on Saturday. This is the same branch that ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe hails from.
Mabe also received the nod to serve as ANC treasurer-general from both branches at the weekend.
Support grows for Mdumiseni Ntuli to take over as ANC secretary-general
Image: Abhi Indrarajan
Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal's former ANC provincial secretary, continues getting the nod to take over as secretary-general from branches across the country, despite failing to secure the nod from his own provincial bosses.
The KZN provincial executive committee has instead endorsed former Eastern Cape chair and premier Phumulo Masualle to serve as secretary-general.
But that hasn't stopped Ntuli's campaign as he continues being nominated by branches across the different provinces.
On Sunday, Ntuli was nominated by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's own branch, Chiawecca branch in Ward 11 in Chiawelo, Soweto, to serve as secretary-general in the run-up to the party's national conference in December.
On the same day in Nelson Mandela Bay's Ward 55, Ntuli's name was also raised to replace suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.
According to close sources, Ntuli was also nominated by the Havana City branch in Ward 94, Fourways, on Saturday. This is the same branch that ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe hails from.
Mabe also received the nod to serve as ANC treasurer-general from both branches at the weekend.
Tshwane councillors reject ‘substandard’ forensic report
Ramaphosa was nominated to serve a second term as president and during Sunday's branch general meeting, the ANC's Paul Mashatile was nominated as deputy president, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha as national chairperson and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general.
While his name was raised as treasurer-general, Ramaphosa's special adviser Bejani Chauke failed to secure enough votes to be the branch's nominee for treasurer-general and instead was beaten by Mabe to become the branch's preferred candidate.
Branch chair Mahlomola Nesengane said Ramaphosa was the best candidate to take the country and the ANC forward and continue on the path of renewal.
"Our party was embraced by corruption and since its inception we see people are being arrested for corruption and without checking their position, whether you are a MEC or in [the] top position within the ANC. Now we see people being trialled. We've seen a lot of investors [leaving] regardless of load-shedding now."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos