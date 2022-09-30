Heed workers cries to win 2024 polls, Losi warns ANC
After voting to back SACP, unionists vow to revisit issue
30 September 2022 - 08:16
Newly re-elected Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has warned the ANC to listen to workers if the party wants to win the 2024 general elections.
Losi said workers were angered by the behaviour of some in government and the ANC...
Heed workers cries to win 2024 polls, Losi warns ANC
After voting to back SACP, unionists vow to revisit issue
Newly re-elected Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has warned the ANC to listen to workers if the party wants to win the 2024 general elections.
Losi said workers were angered by the behaviour of some in government and the ANC...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos