Cosatu to decide whether to dump ANC
Tripartite alliance growing frosty
29 September 2022 - 08:23
Cosatu has given itself the deadline of May 2023 to decide whether it will dump the ANC and support the South African Communist Party (SACP) for the 2024 general election.
This is the furthest Cosatu has gone in its love-hate relationship with the governing ANC...
