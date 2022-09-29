×

South Africa

Cosatu to decide whether to dump ANC

Tripartite alliance growing frosty

29 September 2022 - 08:23
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Cosatu has given itself the deadline of May 2023 to decide whether it will dump the ANC and support the South African Communist Party (SACP) for the 2024 general election.

This is the furthest Cosatu has gone in its love-hate relationship with the governing ANC...

