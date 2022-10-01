Johannesburg residents have been asked to reduce their water usage due to low critical levels at various resevoirs and towers.
Johabnesburg Water (JW) has dispatched water tankers to Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals as water supply in several parts of Johannesburg remain low due to continued electricity cut offs.
Other areas experiencing low water supply include Crosby, Brixton, Hursthill, Eagle Nest, Glenvista, Naturena, Crown Gardens and Soweto.
“The reduction in flow has seen several JW reservoirs and towers with critically low to empty levels. Supply at Commando Road meter, Central and Soweto systems are being monitored. Customers in higher lying areas will experience low pressure during this period,” read a statement issued by JW on Saturday
Water tankers have been provided in all affected areas, but JW urged customers to use provided water sparingly.
“JW requests customers to reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery,” said JW.
Eskom has implemented stage 3 loadshedding
Water shortages hit parts of Joburg
Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are said to be without water, but Johannesburg Water says it has provided water tankers
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
