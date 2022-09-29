Shortage of fire engines, equipment put lives in danger
Joburg, workers admit to problems as houses go up in flames
By Bafana Nzimande and Shandre Thompson - 29 September 2022 - 07:47
A shortage of fire engines in the City of Johannesburg has had a devastating effect on some residents of the city who have been counting the costs after their homes were engulfed by blaze.
In three incidents recorded this week, residents told of how they were left on their own to battle raging fires with buckets of water as fire trucks took hours to respond to emergency calls...
