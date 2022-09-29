The auditor-general’s chief people officer (CPO), Mlungisi Mabaso, has been dismissed with immediate effect after an independent disciplinary hearing.
Mabaso was charged with gross misconduct for threatening AG Tsakani Maluleke, making several accusations against her and stating that he could cause her harm.
“He also attempted to extort an unauthorised gratification from the AG in exchange for not disclosing the allegations," the entity said in a statement. This was in contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
Mabaso was also charged with gross dishonesty, with the AG’s office saying it had emerged during his disciplinary process that he had lied on his CV.
At the time of applying for his job at the AG’s office, he did not disclose his previous employment with Aurecon as head of human capital in the Africa-Middle East region from August 2010 to July 2013. Instead, he indicated in his curriculum vitae that he had been employed by the Bühler Group from October 2010 to July 2016.
“Mr Mabaso also failed to disclose that Aurecon had instituted a claim for damages in the Labour Court and opened a criminal case against him,” the AG’s office said.
Staffer who tried to extort auditor-general dismissed
Skeletons emerge from Mlungisi Mabaso's past employer
Image: Alaister Russell
The AG said Mabaso’s disciplinary inquiry was chaired by advocate Emmanuel Mokutu on September 21. It took place in Mabaso’s absence as he walked out when the chairperson declined his request for a postponement.
The ruling was handed down on September 23. It found that the AG had proved all the charges levelled against the CPO and found him guilty of all charges.
Mokutu recommended summary dismissal as an appropriate sanction.
Deputy AG Vonani Chauke, as the accounting officer of the institution, effected the dismissal. Mabaso was served with the dismissal notice on September 28.
“We have undertaken a very painful process, which has taken a toll on the Auditor-General SA and its reputation. The dismissal of the chief people officer has not been taken lightly and the findings against him are very serious. However, we hope this brings this matter to an end and we can now focus on executing our constitutional mandate,” Chauke said.
TimesLIVE
