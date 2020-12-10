More than 1,500 business directors benefit from Covid-19 social grants

As revelations emerged yesterday that welfare relief grants meant for the poor lined the pockets of company directors doing business with the state, an unemployed man who battled to get the money says he had made peace with being a victim of corruption.

Moegseen Mohamed, 26, who has never worked a day in his life, applied for the funds meant for social relief of the distressed during lockdown but never received a cent. Instead, Mohamed told Sowetan yesterday that he had given up because “I know our country is messed up and therefore I have made peace with it. I know that I will probably will never see that money.”

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke revealed yesterday that more than 1,500 directors of companies that do business with the state benefited from the state's welfare grants meant for the poor.