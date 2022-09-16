"[Maluleke's] actions were not corrupt, unethical or unprofessional,” found Bowmans.
EFF lauds Tsakani Maluleke for dealing with 'the devil on your doorstep'
Auditor-general cleared of wrongdoing after accusations of corruption by AGSA executive Mlungisi Mabaso
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF MP Ntokozo Hlonyana has praised auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke for “dealing with the devil on your doorstep”.
This after an investigation cleared her of wrongdoing following allegations of corruption levelled against her.
Hlonyana said she was a victim of a “thief”, in reference to now-suspended Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) chief people officer Mlungisi Mabaso, who is accused of trying to blackmail Maluleke into providing him with a mutual separation agreement and labelling her corrupt when his advances were rejected.
According to the “extremely angry” Hlonyana, the next logical step is for a criminal complaint to be laid against Mabaso for “abusing” Maluleke and trying to twist her arm for personal self-enrichment.
Hlonyana was speaking at a session of the AG standing committee, which received a presentation from deputy AG Vonani Chauke after his investigation into the allegations against Maluleke.
“We are very happy that ... the AG reacted in a proper and professional manner [by informing the deputy AG, removing] herself from the situation and [allowing] the process to run in the way it has,” said Hlonyana.
“But what pains me [is we are] questioning the credibility of the AG and she is put on trial and is being looked at when we are here in the first place because there is that devil, that one, that CPO, who tried to get monies out of the AG, unlawfully so.
“A case of intimidation and solicitation must be opened ... there is an issue of an abuser here, an issue of a 'thief' and a man who should never work anywhere in South Africa, and no-one is looking into that issue.”
Mabaso accused Maluleke of, among other things, approving R575,358 in “relocation costs” for her predecessor Kimi Makwetu. He argued they were, in reality, transfer and bond costs for Makwetu's house.
The investigation, powered by legal opinion from reputable law firm Bowmans, dismissed this allegation as false, saying Makwetu was relocated for security reasons. “The approval of the expenses was lawful and did not indicate corrupt, unethical or unprofessional behaviour.”
Mabaso also said Maluleke approved salary increases for Makwetu that were above what the Independent Remuneration Commission recommended for public office bearers. The investigation was unequivocal in affirming that the “deviation from policy was lawful and the approval of salary increases was reasonable and rational”.
"[Maluleke's] actions were not corrupt, unethical or unprofessional,” found Bowmans.
Mabaso alleged that Maluleke approved an R860,000 advance for Makwetu against his deferred compensation without the approval of the standing committee (Scoag) on the AG. Bowmans found Maluleke “acted lawfully and rationally [and] no Scoag approval was required”.
Committee chairperson Sakhumzi Somyo, supported by members, found Mabaso's attempts to drag the late Makwetu's name through the mud distasteful and a despicable act in African traditions to bring into disrepute the name and character of the dead.
As such, Somyo will visit the Makwetu family to “comfort them” and assure them Mabaso was driven by a personal agenda and that his views are not those of the country, which appreciates the contribution made by him to advance and deepen accountability in our land.
Maluleke said she was not shaken and the good work of her office will continue.
“It has been a difficult saga to contend with. But one rests on the good things that make up the office — the principles for which we stand and things I have learnt from previous AGs who have come and gone; the formidable team AGSA that I am proud to work with and the strength of our governance systems,” she said.
“As for me and the team I lead, we continue to do the work that we are charged with. In the midst of the storm, that is what holds us together: a recognition of what we stand for, for the benefit of our democracy and the people we serve.”
