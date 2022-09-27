It's stage managed anger, says Mantashe after his heckling
Political analysts caution ANC of frosty reception at Cosatu indaba
27 September 2022 - 08:02
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has described the action by Cosatu members who heckled him yesterday as “stage managed anger”.
“It’s stage managed anger... you can’t resolve that. You must listen to what they’re saying because the issue is to send a message. The anger is not anger, but stage managed. They were saying they want their [salary] increase and I’m not in the parliament council here...
