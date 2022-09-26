×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Cosatu delegates boo Mantashe off stage, refuse to be addressed by him

26 September 2022 - 14:41
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed off stage at Cosatu national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, while attempting to address delegates on Monday.

Mantashe was reading himself to deliver a message of support on behalf of the ANC – Cosatu's alliance partner – when conference delegates started singing and wouldn't stop.

Delegates started singing "Asinamali" as Mantashe made his way to the stage at the Gallagher Convention Center. 

When Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange tried to calm down the more than 1,800 delegates,  chants grew louder instead and shouted "Hamba Gwede! Hamba."

ANC national executive members Mmamaloko Kubayi and Lindiwe Zulu soon flanked Mantashe, who at first was unmoved by the singing.

Delegates could be heard screaming at Mantashe firmly stating he would not address them.

As it became clearer delegates did not want to hear what Mantashe had to say, he was ushered off stage by security including conference delegates who waved at him as he made his way off the stage.

Zulu asked media to give them space saying they would address them at a later stage. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...