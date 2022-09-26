WATCH | Cosatu delegates boo Mantashe off stage, refuse to be addressed by him
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed off stage at Cosatu national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, while attempting to address delegates on Monday.
Mantashe was reading himself to deliver a message of support on behalf of the ANC – Cosatu's alliance partner – when conference delegates started singing and wouldn't stop.
Delegates started singing "Asinamali" as Mantashe made his way to the stage at the Gallagher Convention Center.
When Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange tried to calm down the more than 1,800 delegates, chants grew louder instead and shouted "Hamba Gwede! Hamba."
COSATU members have refused to be addressed by ANC Gwede Mantashe at the 14 national congress of COSATU Midrand demanding that he leaves the congress. Core to their cries is the 3% salary increase by government #CosatuNationalCongress2022 #COSATU @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/SI4gf4NKpG— Thuls 🇮🇹 (@ttmbele) September 26, 2022
ANC national executive members Mmamaloko Kubayi and Lindiwe Zulu soon flanked Mantashe, who at first was unmoved by the singing.
Delegates could be heard screaming at Mantashe firmly stating he would not address them.
As it became clearer delegates did not want to hear what Mantashe had to say, he was ushered off stage by security including conference delegates who waved at him as he made his way off the stage.
Zulu asked media to give them space saying they would address them at a later stage.
Gwede has left the stage and taken his chair after delegates refused to be addressed by him at the #CosatuNationalCongress #COSATUCONGRESS2022 pic.twitter.com/k43HcMzdgF— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) September 26, 2022