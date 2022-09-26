WATCH | Cosatu delegates boo Mantashe off stage, refuse to be addressed by him

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed off stage at Cosatu national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, while attempting to address delegates on Monday.

Mantashe was reading himself to deliver a message of support on behalf of the ANC – Cosatu's alliance partner – when conference delegates started singing and wouldn't stop.

Delegates started singing "Asinamali" as Mantashe made his way to the stage at the Gallagher Convention Center.

When Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange tried to calm down the more than 1,800 delegates, chants grew louder instead and shouted "Hamba Gwede! Hamba."