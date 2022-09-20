Losi set to remain Cosatu president after polls
Prospects looking bleak for Ntshalintshali
20 September 2022 - 07:21
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is heading to the 14th national congress without her base — the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).
Satawu is not a union in good standing, which means Losi — who is seeking re-election — does so without her constituency as it will only be granted observer status and not allowed to vote...
Losi set to remain Cosatu president after polls
Prospects looking bleak for Ntshalintshali
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is heading to the 14th national congress without her base — the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).
Satawu is not a union in good standing, which means Losi — who is seeking re-election — does so without her constituency as it will only be granted observer status and not allowed to vote...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos