Cosatu looks at options when ANC loses power
'Party must deal with graft, load-shedding and joblessness'
07 September 2022 - 07:40
For Cosatu, the probability of the ANC losing power is no longer a hypothetical question but a matter of when.
Contained in the labour federation's political and organisational report, the union asks where it will position itself when that eventuality finally becomes a reality...
