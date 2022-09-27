Gauteng's endorsement for Cyril Ramaphosa not for free, says Lesufi
By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 27 September 2022 - 08:13
Throngs of ANC supporters braved a hot, late spring afternoon to wait for party and country President Cyril Ramaphosa to address them on the occasion of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 84th birthday.
When the president eventually took to the podium, he played it safe, avoiding committing on demands to fire Eskom CEO or Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's call that E-tolls be scrapped...
