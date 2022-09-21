Godongwana raises his hand for ANC treasurer-general post

With finance minister Enoch Godongwana throwing his hat in the ring as the race for the ANC's top six heats up, ANC members from the Eastern Cape are worried the province is stretching itself too thin.
On Wednesday, Business Day wrote that Godongwana would raise his hand for the position of ANC treasurer-general at the party’s December conference to be held in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
However, this is contingent on a proposal to amend the ANC constitution to allow that position to not be full-time so he can serve in the cabinet as well.
Following the announcement, some from the Eastern Cape said it would deviate from the province’s plan to have premier Oscar Mabuyane elected ANC deputy president.
"There is a proposal to amend the ANC constitution...to allow that position [treasurer-general] to not be full-time and there is also a proposal to allow for more than one deputy secretary-general.
"If the ANC constitution is not amended, I will not avail myself," said Godongwana, confirming his availability for the post currently held by Paul Mashatile.
Last week, the provincial executive committee endorsed Mabuyane as deputy president and also said Gwede Mantashe should serve a second term as national chairperson.
However, the concern was that the province could be stretching itself too thin.
“This is going to be deviating from our plan to have Mabuyane elected [deputy president]. We know the relation those two have is strong. It dates back to River Park when Oscar was elected provincial secretary. Enoch was key in that conference,” the ANC insider lobbying for Mabuyane’s election said.
The Eastern Cape will send the second-largest voting delegation to the conference – with 684 delegates expected to attend.
An ANC PEC member in the province raised concern they did not have enough support to carry all three names. “Already the battle for the deputy president is going to be tough. Oscar is facing off against Paul [Mashatile] and he’s strong.
“Lobbying for three names is going to be a stretch,” the PEC member said.
For treasurer-general, Godongwana is likely to face off against ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, ANC Ekurhuleni chair Mzwandile Masina and Eastern Cape PEC member Andile Lungisa.
On Friday, it emerged that Lungisa has been suspended from the party, however, the letter was dated September 2021. Lungisa rubbished the suspension.
In a statement on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in their nominations, branches are required to ensure gender equality in line with the ANC constitution that the national executive committee, as a whole, shall not consist of less than 50% of women.
“Although some PECs have expressed themselves on their choices for ANC leadership, branches have the latitude to make their own nominations. The three ANC leagues – the veterans, women and youth – also have the right to make nominations and will do so during this period,” he said.
ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane is the only woman to have been officially endorsed thus far – having received a nod from the Gauteng PEC to serve as the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, a position previously held by the late Jessie Duarte.
Godongwana raises his hand for ANC treasurer-general post
Eastern Cape worried it's stretching itself too thin
