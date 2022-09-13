×

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams gets nod for ANC deputy president

Eastern Cape women's caucus 'can't wait another term'

13 September 2022 - 07:56
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the small business development minister, could become the next ANC deputy president or one of the two deputy secretaries, if some elements of the Eastern Cape party leadership get their way.

The process of branch nominating their preferred candidates for the December conference officially kicked off yesterday after the ANC NEC endorsed a report on the audited membership numbers...

