Age is nothing but a number and youth is relative in the ANC, according to the party's spokesperson Pule Mabe.
"If you read the electoral guidelines, the 25% is not mandatory to the extent that it's not in the constitution of the ANC but a desire the guidelines express if possible.
"We've clarified this not to necessarily mean youth between the ages of 14 and 35. We've said there are many other young people over the age of 35 who have earned experience in the organisation who could be 37, 39 or 45. We never said up until 60 years old you're young.
"We understood the notion of young people to actually say let's try and have generational mix and balance in the ANC," Mabe said, responding to questions regarding the ANC’s proposal to have 25% of the national executive committee (NEC) positions reserved for young people, saying the party needed to have a generational mix in the NEC.
The 42-year-old Mabe's views are at odds with the official policy of the ANC Youth League, whose website says: "The ANC Youth League is open to all persons between the ages of 14 and 35. It will operate on a national, provincial and branch basis.
"Its objectives are to unite and lead young men and women in confronting and dealing with the problems that face the youth, and in ensuring that the youth make a full and rich contribution to the work of the ANC and the life of the nation."
Young ANC leaders not only youth league age – Mabe
Plan for generational mix and balance
Image: Freddy Mavunda
