Accused 'created fictitious competition' to award tenders
Ex-national police commissioner approved R33.9m tender
22 September 2022 - 07:14
The state has detailed how crime intelligence bosses allegedly deviated from normal tendering processes to award information technology tenders to companies that pretended to be competing against each other.
In an indictment prepared for the prosecution of former national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and five other crime intelligence bosses, they also falsified documents on behalf of a company that never bid to provide the technology just to pretend there was competition in the tendering process...
