State defends altering indictment

New evidence in 'blue light' tender case

The state says it has unearthed further evidence during the lockdown against former top cops implicated in the R191m "blue lights" fraud case.



Prosecutor, Adv Tilas Tshabalala, yesterday told the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that the period allowed investigators to thoroughly peruse through contents that were confiscated during a raid at the properties of Vimpie Tlalefang Manthata and his company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement...