State defends altering indictment
New evidence in 'blue light' tender case
The state says it has unearthed further evidence during the lockdown against former top cops implicated in the R191m "blue lights" fraud case.
Prosecutor, Adv Tilas Tshabalala, yesterday told the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that the period allowed investigators to thoroughly peruse through contents that were confiscated during a raid at the properties of Vimpie Tlalefang Manthata and his company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.