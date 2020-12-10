South Africa

State ready for 'blue lights' trial, says court

10 December 2020 - 11:16

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused in a theft and fraud case in connection with the R191m “blue lights” tender have had their application to strike the matter off the roll dismissed. 

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa told the accused in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Courts sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday that their application was dismissed because he has no doubt that  the state was ready to start with the trial. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X