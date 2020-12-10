State ready for 'blue lights' trial, says court

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused in a theft and fraud case in connection with the R191m “blue lights” tender have had their application to strike the matter off the roll dismissed.



Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa told the accused in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Courts sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday that their application was dismissed because he has no doubt that the state was ready to start with the trial. ..