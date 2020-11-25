Blue lights case lawyer stands accused

A lawyer representing one of the accused in the R191m “blue lights fraud” case in which a number of former high-ranking police officers have been implicated has been accused of interfering with witnesses.

This was brought to light at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court by prosecutor Adv Tilas Tshabalala, who read into record an affidavit obtained from one of the lead investigators into the fraud and corruption matter against former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane, who was in the dock with former deputy national commissioner Bonang Mgwenya, former Gauteng provincial commissioner, Gen Deliwe de Lange, Maj-Gen Nombhuruza Napo, Lt-Gen Ramahlapi Mokwena, Brig Ravichandran Pillay, Brig James Ramanjalum, Thomas Marima, Maetapese Mulaiwa, Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews and businessman Vimpie Manthata and his company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement Pty Ltd, faces 392 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

On their previous appearance the accused launched an application in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act, asking the court to investigate delays in the completion of proceedings that appear to be unreasonable.

But the state yesterday responded and said the delays were partly due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses as a result of interference.

Tshabalala read into record an affidavit by the lead investigator, Col Kobus Roelefse, who is attached to the Hawks. Roelefse said Andre du Plessis, who is representing Manthata and his company, had interfered with subpoenaed witnesses.

“During my investigations I became aware that Andre du Plessis has deliberately, with the intention to interfere with investigations, had unsolicited contact with witnesses under subpoena. Mr Du Plessis should have known this would create a conflict of interest with regards to his client (Manthata) and he ought to know which rules to follow,” Roelefse said in his affidavit.

Roelefse said he became aware that Du Plessis was interfering with witnesses when he instructed Stenton Govender, an officer from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, to serve one of the witnesses, Gregory Sadie, with a subpoena.