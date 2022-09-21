×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Chaos as mayor, councillors are chased out of building

Samwu adamant Mogalakwena manager must vacate office

21 September 2022 - 08:39
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

The stability of a troubled Limpopo municipality hangs in the balance after chaotic scenes of its mayor and councillors being chased out of the building unfolded yesterday.

Workers at the Mogalakwena local municipality in Mokopane shut down the offices, citing anger as municipal manager Morris Maluleke whose appointment was declared unlawful has continued to show up for work.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...