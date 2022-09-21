Chaos as mayor, councillors are chased out of building
Samwu adamant Mogalakwena manager must vacate office
21 September 2022 - 08:39
The stability of a troubled Limpopo municipality hangs in the balance after chaotic scenes of its mayor and councillors being chased out of the building unfolded yesterday.
Workers at the Mogalakwena local municipality in Mokopane shut down the offices, citing anger as municipal manager Morris Maluleke whose appointment was declared unlawful has continued to show up for work. ..
