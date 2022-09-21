Metro commuters stranded as buses run out of fuel
Tshwane denies not paying contractors
By Noxolo Sibiya and Penwell Dlamini - 21 September 2022 - 07:58
Commuters were left stranded from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning after buses owned by the City of Tshwane ran out of fuel.
The city's Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) fleet on Tuesday had to be driven to a nearest filling station after a service provider did not deliver diesel on Monday night...
