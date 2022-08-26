×

South Africa

'ANC forced through Maluleke for town boss'

Residents reject the appointment

26 August 2022 - 06:52
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

The ANC in Limpopo pressurised a council to appoint a man on whose watch a municipality invested R31m in the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

This is at the centre of a high court challenge brought by residents who want the appointment of Morris Maluleke as the municipal manager of Mogalakwena local municipality to be declared null and void...

