Suspects in whistleblowers’ murders fight for bail
High court shoots down duo’s appeal
Two men accused of killing whistleblowers in a Limpopo municipality intend to continue their legal battle to get bail despite their appeal being denied by the Limpopo High Court.
Jabulane Mashamaite and James Chuma approached the high court in Polokwane on Thursday in an attempt to have a previous ruling by the Mokopane magistrate’s court denying them bail set aside...
Suspects in whistleblowers’ murders fight for bail
High court shoots down duo’s appeal
Two men accused of killing whistleblowers in a Limpopo municipality intend to continue their legal battle to get bail despite their appeal being denied by the Limpopo High Court.
Jabulane Mashamaite and James Chuma approached the high court in Polokwane on Thursday in an attempt to have a previous ruling by the Mokopane magistrate’s court denying them bail set aside...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos