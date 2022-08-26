×

Suspects in whistleblowers’ murders fight for bail

High court shoots down duo’s appeal

26 August 2022 - 07:56
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Two men accused of killing whistleblowers in a Limpopo municipality intend to continue their legal battle to get bail despite their appeal being denied by the Limpopo High Court.

Jabulane Mashamaite and James Chuma approached the high court in Polokwane on Thursday in an attempt to have a previous ruling by the Mokopane magistrate’s court denying them bail set aside...

