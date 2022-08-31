New municipal boss set to walk into office despite bid to stop him
Court to decide on Maluleke on September 2
A newly appointed municipal manager in Limpopo is set to officially start his duties tomorrow despite a court bid to prevent him setting foot in the council building.
Sowetan previously reported that about 250 residents in the Mogalakwena local municipality made an application before the Limpopo high court in Polokwane demanding that Morris Maluleke’s appointment be declared unlawful. The matter has been postponed to September 6...
New municipal boss set to walk into office despite bid to stop him
Court to decide on Maluleke on September 2
A newly appointed municipal manager in Limpopo is set to officially start his duties tomorrow despite a court bid to prevent him setting foot in the council building.
Sowetan previously reported that about 250 residents in the Mogalakwena local municipality made an application before the Limpopo high court in Polokwane demanding that Morris Maluleke’s appointment be declared unlawful. The matter has been postponed to September 6...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos