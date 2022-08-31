×

South Africa

New municipal boss set to walk into office despite bid to stop him

Court to decide on Maluleke on September 2

31 August 2022 - 07:47
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A newly appointed municipal manager in Limpopo is set to officially start his duties tomorrow despite a court bid to prevent him setting foot in the council building. 

Sowetan previously reported that about 250 residents in the Mogalakwena local municipality made an application before the Limpopo high court in Polokwane demanding that Morris Maluleke’s appointment be declared unlawful. The matter has been postponed to September 6...

